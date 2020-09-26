Kaverna Mortal - Full Game
Kaverna Mortal is a medieval adventure game in Point & Click style. Vitorian inherited many lands in the city of Vangof, but he will have much work to conquer them because the Orcs dominate the region. And to defeat them he will have to enter a place full of dangers and traps. Embark on this adventure solve mysteries and exterminate the creatures of darkness in a creative game made by a single person that brings back the excitement and fun of the classic games.
Install instructions:
- Operational System: WindowsXP, Windows 7, Windows 10
- Minimum screen resolution: 1280 x 800
- RAM: 128MB (of free space)
- HD: 50MB (of free space)
- Please install the game in the C:\IntelectoMetal\Kaverna Mortal folder for the game run properly.
Game manual: Kaverna Mortal Manual PDF
|Published
|2 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows
|Author
|CristianoSimao
|Genre
|Adventure, Puzzle, Role Playing
|Made with
|Blender, GIMP, SDL, Krita
|Tags
|click, dungeon, kaverna, Medieval, mortal, old-school, Point & Click
|Average session
|A few hours
|Languages
|English, Portuguese (Brazil)
|Inputs
|Mouse
|Accessibility
|Subtitles
|Links
|Homepage
