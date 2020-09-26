This is the complete version of game. Please if you like make a donation.

Kaverna Mortal is a medieval adventure game in Point & Click style. Vitorian inherited many lands in the city of Vangof, but he will have much work to conquer them because the Orcs dominate the region. And to defeat them he will have to enter a place full of dangers and traps. Embark on this adventure solve mysteries and exterminate the creatures of darkness in a creative game made by a single person that brings back the excitement and fun of the classic games.

Install instructions:

Operational System: WindowsXP, Windows 7, Windows 10

WindowsXP, Windows 7, Windows 10 Minimum screen resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 RAM: 128MB (of free space)

128MB (of free space) HD: 50MB (of free space)

50MB (of free space) Please install the game in the C:\IntelectoMetal\Kaverna Mortal folder for the game run properly.

Game manual: Kaverna Mortal Manual PDF