A downloadable game for Windows

Download NowName your own price

This is the complete version of game. Please if you like make a donation.

Kaverna Mortal is a medieval adventure game in Point & Click style. Vitorian inherited many lands in the city of Vangof, but he will have much work to conquer them because the Orcs dominate the region. And to defeat them he will have to enter a place full of dangers and traps. Embark on this adventure solve mysteries and exterminate the creatures of darkness in a creative game made by a single person that brings back the excitement and fun of the classic games.

Install instructions:

  • Operational System: WindowsXP, Windows 7, Windows 10
  • Minimum screen resolution: 1280 x 800 
  • RAM: 128MB (of free space) 
  • HD: 50MB (of free space)
  • Please install the game in the C:\IntelectoMetal\Kaverna Mortal folder for the game run properly.

Game manual: Kaverna Mortal Manual PDF

More information
Published 2 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows
AuthorCristianoSimao
GenreAdventure, Puzzle, Role Playing
Made withBlender, GIMP, SDL, Krita
Tagsclick, dungeon, kaverna, Medieval, mortal, old-school, Point & Click
Average sessionA few hours
LanguagesEnglish, Portuguese (Brazil)
InputsMouse
AccessibilitySubtitles
LinksHomepage

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

KavernaMortal.exe 41 MB

Leave a comment

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.